Horner pokes fun at Wolff with ‘Wikipedia’ joke about Red Bull success

Mercedes boss Wolff described Max Verstappen’s record-breaking 10th win in a row at the recent Italian Grand Prix as “irrelevant” and simply being a statistic “for Wikipedia”.

An unprompted Horner couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at Wolff as he discussed Red Bull’s remarkable rise and success over the years in F1 ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“When I first came in it was clear that Dietrich [Mateschitz] had come into F1 because he wanted to compete and had bought what was the Jaguar F1 team which had been a sort of perennial seventh place finisher,” Horner said on a weekend Red Bull can clinch their sixth constructors' championship.

“It was about then constructing a team and I don’t think anyone of us could have envisaged what lay ahead of us. Within 19 seasons we’ve achieved what we have and it’s been a phenomenal journey so far. But it’s never a question of looking back, it’s always a question of looking forward.

“If we can close out these championships in the coming races that again, well nobody looks at Wikipedia these days, but that again is a huge statistic that everybody will be immensely proud of.

"I think for us, it then becomes about next year, the year after and, of course, the next chapter for Red Bull, which is with the relationship with Ford in 2026 with producing our own powertrain.

“Going from zero with a startup company effectively and building a facility. That is the next challenge. But it's been quite a journey, and hopefully, there are a few more chapters to go.”

Wolff is not in attendance at Suzuka this weekend as he undergoes knee surgery.