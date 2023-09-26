Hawkins becomes first woman since 2019 to test an F1 car

The British driver became the first woman to test an F1 car since 2019 when Tatiana Calderon tested the Sauber C32 from 2013.

Hawkins got the chance to drive the AMR21 - the team's 2021 car which finished on the podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with Sebastian Vettel - meaning she's the first to test a modern F1 car since 2018 (also Calderon with Sauber).

The 28-year-old joined Aston Martin in May 2021 as driver ambassador, with the role expanding into some simulator work more recently.

The former W Series driver was alongside 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich at the Hungaroring last Thursday.

The test was initially delayed due to heavy rain before conditions quickly improved.

Reflecting on her first F1 outing, she said: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone at AMF1 Team for having the trust in me, believing in me, and for giving me this opportunity. It’s taken me every bit of blood, sweat and tears to get here.

“When I first heard it might be a possibility, I could hardly believe it. I’ve had to keep it secret for months now – which was pretty hard! It’s been absolutely worth it and it’s given me really valuable insight. Nothing will compare to the acceleration and braking of a Formula One car and, having looked at the data.

“I’m really proud of my performance. Getting to drive the AMR21 has been a dream come true for me and one I’ve been ready to fulfil for a long time.

“I’ll keep pushing for more and, in the process, I want to inspire other women and let them know they should follow their dream no matter what it is.”

Hawkins finished ninth in the most recent W Series campaign in 2022, scoring one podium in the season-opening race in Miami