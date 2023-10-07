The Aston Martin driver qualified in 17th for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix, and was so frustrated at being eliminated in Q1 for the fourth consecutive race that he appeared to push someone in his team garage.

He then answered just six words to three questions in a TV interview.

"It's totally inappropriate,” Sky Sports’ Naomi Schiff said.

“You can’t behave that way. No matter how disappointing your day has been, those are the people that work to get you on track, to make it happen for you.

“You can't be treating your team like that. It's one thing to have a bad day. Come out of the car and apologise. But to come out and act that way is just not good enough.

"He's clearly distressed. We have to empathise because he's a human being. He's got emotions. He's going through something but that doesn't make it OK. You have to act better.

"Felipe Drugovich is in the wings and he would be more than grateful to be in that car, and won't behave that way."

Karun Chandhok underlined the importance of Stroll’s latest error: "It has cost them in the constructors' championship.

“Earlier in the year, we were looking at them being second in the constructors’ and they are likely to end up fifth, with the way McLaren have caught up with them.

"The reality is: he has scored less than a third of Fernando Alonso's points.

“McLaren have benefitted. They two drivers racking up the points and it's allowed them to catch up."