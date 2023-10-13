The next Vettel? Red Bull bolster their junior team with new signing

The 18-year-old currently competes in the Formula Regional Championship, with two wins to his name in 2023.

He currently sits third in the overall standings, well behind series leader and Mercedes protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Tramnitz looks to be Germany’s next best hope of a future F1 driver.

There’s no German driver currently competing in either F2, while Oscar Goethe and Sophia Florsch are competing in F3.

Nico Hulkenberg is the only German driver on the current F1 grid following Sebastian Vettel’s retirement at the end of last year.

It also seems unlikely Mick Schumacher will be on the grid for 2024, with Williams still the only seat available.

Tramnitz will be the first German in Red Bull’s academy roster since Vettel.

It seems that he will compete in FIA F3 next year.

“For me, signing to the Red Bull junior team opens up completely new possibilities. Recently, we didn't even know if we could take the next step towards Formula 3.

“Now I am totally looking forward to the new challenge and really want to convince with a good performance," he said.