Starting grid for F1 United States Grand Prix: How today’s race will begin

Charles Leclerc Lando Norris Lewis Hamilton Carlos Sainz George Russell Max Verstappen Pierre Gasly Esteban Ocon Sergio Perez Oscar Piastri Yuki Tsunoda Zhou Guanyu Valtteri Bottas Kevin Magnussen Daniel Ricciardo Nico Hulkenberg Fernando Alonso Alex Albon Lance Stroll Logan Sargeant

Ferrari are the only team aside from Red Bull to win an F1 grand prix in 2023 and, in Texas, they will have a chance to repeat the trick with Charles Leclerc starting in pole position.

Max Verstappen's best lap was deleted for exceeding track limits so he starts from sixth.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton are in second and third, intriguingly. The two Brits will want to lay down a marker in the chase towards the dominant Red Bulls.

Aston Martin endured a shocking qualifying, with both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll out in Q1. They start from 17th and 19th.

The under-fire Sergio Perez is ninth but will need to dramatically improve that to relieve some pressure.