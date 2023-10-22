Hamilton finished second in the 19-lap race - his best result in the sprint format since its inaugural event at Silverstone in 2021.

The seven-time world champion was able to remain in DRS range of Verstappen in the opening six laps before dropping back.

Speaking after the sprint, Hamilton was pleased with Mercedes’ improvement but acknowledged that they still have “a long way to go” to be a serious challenger to Verstappen.

“That was a fun race,” he said. “A good start down to Turn 1 and the battle with Charles, and then I was trying early on to get closer to Max but their pace is just undeniable at the moment but I am happy we’re a bit closer.

“We’ve still got a long way to go to keep the pace he was doing throughout the race but nonetheless happy to be back on the podium.”

Looking ahead to the main event on Sunday, Hamilton will once again start from third, with Charles Leclerc on pole position ahead of Lando Norris.

Verstappen will start on sixth after he invalided his best lap in conventional qualifying which would have been good enough for pole.

“I think that will be helpful for us at the front,” Hamilton replied when asked about Verstappen’s grid position.

“Ultimately, I think he will be breathing down our necks before too long with the pace that he had today. I think that will open up for a good fight with Charles and Lando.

“We’re all quite similar in pace. Hopefully we get to have a good battle tomorrow and if we can all keep Max behind that will be awesome but if not no worries.”