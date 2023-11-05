The organisers were summoned at Interlagos to explain a fan track invasion prior to the end of the race.

The FIA explained the issue: “A large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and accessed the run off area at turn 1 while the race was finishing and cars were still on track.

“The security measures and/or security officers and/or equipment which were expected to be in place for the Event were not enforced and/or were not sufficient resulting in an unsafe environment for the spectators and drivers.”

The organisers were found in breach of the International Sporting Code.

They have been ordered to “present a formal remediation plan to the FIA that adequately addresses the serious concerns”.

The organisers have also been referred to the FIA World Motor Sports Council “for a further investigation to determine whether any additional steps need to be taken or penalties applied beyond the remediation plan”.

Similarly, the organisers of this season’s Australian Grand Prix were summoned to the FIA due to a fan track invasion.