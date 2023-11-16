Four F1 drivers teamed up with four PGA Golfers in Netflix’s first-ever live event in Las Vegas.

Carlos Sainz - and his partner Justin Thomas - defeated Gasly and Tony Finau (who replaced Collin Morikawa last-minute) in the final.

Speaking in the FIA press conference on Thursday, Gasly reflected on the event, admitting he was fortunate to not hit the spectators.

“I will say it went as expected,” Gasly said. “I didn’t kill anyone, which was the first target. I did try my best but I shanked a few balls and few of them went close to spectators.

“I’m glad everyone stayed safe. I did get a couple of nice shots which I was happy about but such a cool event. The course was the best I’ve ever played on. I spent most of my time on the rough but it was so nice.

“The grass was so great. It was a lot of fun and we played against Alex [Albon] - and against all odds I managed to get to the final. I don’t know how. I know how, my partner was just so amazing, Tony Finau was so good.”

While Sainz won the event, the celebrations didn’t go quite to plan, breaking the winner’s trophy.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” he said. “It’s been a fun week so far. Especially yesterday everyone I guess knows by now I am a big golf fan, golf freak, golf addict. However you want to call it!

“To get to play golf with the pros and to get to do it in a live event for Netflix in such a cool setting like the Wynn Hotel and all the fans there. A proper set up like they always do here. To get to win was a great feeling.

“A great way to start the week. Not so much breaking the trophy but good to actually get the chequered flag jacket - I found it cooler than the trophy.”

Lando Norris was beaten by Sainz in the head-to-head, with the pair often playing golf during their spare time between races.

Giving his thoughts, the McLaren driver reflected: “It was a good day out to be honest,” he explained. “Nice to meet some of the guys. Obviously, I had Rickie and it was nice to meet him for the first time. I've watched a lot of these guys on a lot of these weekends over the past years.

“It’s always cool to meet someone of their talent and ability, from another sport. A nice day out for everyone.”