Lance Stroll latest to criticise Las Vegas: ‘We’re not trying to be Hollywood stars’

16 Nov 2023
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, Nevada,

Lance Stroll is the latest F1 driver to criticise the Las Vegas Grand Prix, saying he’s “not trying to be a Hollywood star”.

The return to Las Vegas has received a mixed reception.

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been very critical of the event, particularly the pre-weeked ceremony, however, Lewis Hamilton opposed that view.

Asked for his thoughts on Wednesday’s ceremony, while Stroll made it clear he wasn’t a fan of it, he understands the benefits of having a race in Las Vegas.

“It’s not really my thing,” Stroll said. “Didn’t sign up for that part of it all.

“I mean, we’re racing drivers, you know. Yeah, I think sometimes kind of… goes too much in the whole like Hollywood star side of things, you know. I just like racing cars, not trying to be a Hollywood star.

“I guess for the sport it’s great we come to places like this, we expand the American market, it’s great for the team, great for the business, Formula 1 needs to think about that.

“It’s huge, huge for the valuation of the business, sponsors, attracting more sponsorship, hopefully more American sponsorship, three races in America, but I hope we don’t just go into the kinda avenue of these kinds of races and lose the purity of Formula 1 as it’s nice to have the balance.”

Stroll scored his best result since Australia last time out, finishing fifth at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.