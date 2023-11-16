The return to Las Vegas has received a mixed reception.

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen has been very critical of the event, particularly the pre-weeked ceremony, however, Lewis Hamilton opposed that view.

Asked for his thoughts on Wednesday’s ceremony, while Stroll made it clear he wasn’t a fan of it, he understands the benefits of having a race in Las Vegas.

“It’s not really my thing,” Stroll said. “Didn’t sign up for that part of it all.

“I mean, we’re racing drivers, you know. Yeah, I think sometimes kind of… goes too much in the whole like Hollywood star side of things, you know. I just like racing cars, not trying to be a Hollywood star.

“I guess for the sport it’s great we come to places like this, we expand the American market, it’s great for the team, great for the business, Formula 1 needs to think about that.

“It’s huge, huge for the valuation of the business, sponsors, attracting more sponsorship, hopefully more American sponsorship, three races in America, but I hope we don’t just go into the kinda avenue of these kinds of races and lose the purity of Formula 1 as it’s nice to have the balance.”

Stroll scored his best result since Australia last time out, finishing fifth at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.