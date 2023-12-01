The announcement completes the grid for next season, with all 10 driver line-ups now set in stone.

Sargeant's future had been the subject of uncertainty even after last weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The American endured a mixed rookie F1 season which included several big crashes but also a maiden points finish at the United States Grand Prix.

Ultimately, Williams have seen enough from Sargeant to hand him a sophomore campaign alongside Alex Albon.

"I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season," Williams team principal James Vowles said. "Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team.

"We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season."

Sargeant said: "I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season.

"It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group.

"We have exciting plans for the future, and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success in the coming year."