Despite winning 19 of the 22 races on his way to being crowned world champion for the third successive year in a record-breaking 2023 campaign, Verstappen missed out on the award to Manchester City’s goal machine.

Haaland scored 52 goals in all competitions as he enjoyed an incredible first season in English football.

The 23-year-old Norwegian striker broke the record for most goals in a Premier League season, netting 36 times in 35 games across 2022-2023, with his goals helping fire Manchester City to a historic treble.

It marks the second year in a row that Verstappen has been beaten to the gong by a footballer, with Lionel Messi triumphing in 2022.

The Red Bull driver was up for the award alongside Haaland (Football), Simone Biles (Gymnastics), Siya Kolisi (Rugby Union), Aitana Bonmati (Football) and Novak Djokovic (Tennis).

F1 drivers have won the overseas award just twice in the past, with Niki Lauda scooping it in 1977 and Sebastian Vettel winning in 2013.