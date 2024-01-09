Red Bull are just two years away from racing with their own F1 engine when the 2026 engine regulations come into effect, having set up their own power unit division - Red Bull Powertrains.

After dominating F1 for the past two seasons, team principal Horner has conceded Red Bull’s decision to design and manufacture their own engine is a risk.

"There is an equalisation mechanism in the rules, but it always has a latency around it, usually a 12-month delay," Horner told Sky F1.

“We've invested in the UK along with our partners, together with Ford, to have the engine facility on campus. Now we've got a factory, state-of-the-art facilities and close to 500 people working on the 2026 engine.

“But going from nothing to taking on Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda, Renault and Audi, we're looking forward to it but it's a bold move, even though it's one we think will pay off in the long term.”

Red Bull’s decision to go it alone - with the help of Ford - was prompted by Honda’s initial plan to quit F1, before the Japanese manufacturer U-turned.

Honda will now supply Aston Martin with engines from 2026.