After an incredible start to the season saw Aston Martin emerge from the winter as Red Bull’s closest challengers, the team’s competitiveness faded throughout the year amid a development war.

Alonso claimed six podiums across the first eight races of the season but only visited the rostrum twice more as Aston Martin were ultimately pipped to fourth place in the constructors’ championship by McLaren.

A notable low point came in Mexico, where Aston Martin suffered their worst weekend of the season and failed to score points for only the second time all year.

But Krack was full of praise for the way Alonso and Stroll handled the team’s disappointing days, and refused to publicly pin the blame on Aston Martin.

"I am full of admiration for the drivers this year [2023],” Krack said in an end-of-season interview posted on Aston Martin’s official website.

“They’ve made us a better team. I think you find out more about their character in the tough races. Mexico was a good example. After that race, they were constructive in the briefings and stuck by us when talking to the media.

“They could have been really negative in the press – and we would have deserved it for failing to give them a competitive car that weekend – but neither did. Instead, both expressed their faith in the long-term goals and journey we're on. For me, that stands out.

“In other teams, you often see drivers going to the media to shift blame for poor results onto the team. Lance and Fernando haven't adopted that mentality.

“It isn't the drivers and the team here; the drivers are part of the team. I think in this regard, we're perhaps a little bit different from our competitors.”