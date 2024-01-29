Visa Cash App RB bolster F1 team ahead of 2024 with triple signing

Visa Cash App RB have bolstered their F1 team ahead of the new season with three key signings.

VCARB (formerly AlphaTauri) have signed Tim Goss as their new technical director, Alan Permane as racing director, and Guillaume Cattelani as deputy technical director.

Goss was most recently technical director of the FIA, advising and guiding F1’s governing body into making the right calls with its technical regulations.

He spent 27 years at McLaren in a variety of roles, working alongside the likes of Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton.

Permane joins having spent his entire career at ‘Team Enstone’ - starting with Benetton in the 1990s.

The 56-year-old was released by Alpine during the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix weekend in a shock move by the team.

Finally, Cattelani has enjoyed stints at Lotus, McLaren and Red Bull.

It sets up Red Bull’s sister team for the new campaign, with Laurent Mekies also taking over from Franz Tost as team principal.

Peter Bayer, who is the team’s new CEO, said: “These appointments represent a strong step forward for Visa Cash App RB. The appointments of Guillaume and Alan will boost capability in design and development of our cars and in performance at the track.

“Then, with Tim’s arrival in October, we will have put in place the key elements of a structure designed to take us on the next phase of our journey and ensure the long-term success of the team.”

Yuki Tsunoda remains with the team for a fourth campaign, teaming up with Daniel Ricciardo.