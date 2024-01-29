“Flexibility” in new Charles Leclerc deal could still result in Ferrari exit

Charles Leclerc reportedly has clauses in his new Ferrari contract which could still result in him leaving the team.

Speculation about Leclerc’s F1 future was shut down when Ferrari confirmed that he had signed a new deal, which is expected to last for several years although the exact duration remains unconfirmed.

The contract includes “a range of options that will give both sides flexibility”, F1.com reports.

That hints at Leclerc ensuring he has possible escape routes in future years.

But the deal is reportedly designed to “encourage a continuation if performance is good”.

Leclerc’s new terms will last “at least two seasons” - which will take him into 2026 when F1 introduces new regulations.

His contract is “less rigid” than the previous deal that Leclerc and Ferrari agreed, perhaps an indication that the driver wants to give himself the possibility to leave if the dynamic at the front of Formula 1 changes in the coming years.

Ferrari will have “a chance to prove they can deliver Leclerc machinery with which he can fight for the world title”, the report states.

But, it warns, Leclerc will have “time to assess whether that machinery is good enough or at the very least has the potential to be competitive in the next rules cycle”.

Leclerc “has faith in what he has seen and what he has been told”.

His salary will double to $50m if he reaches the latter stages of this new multi-year contract, Gazzetta dello Sport report.

He will know that Max Verstappen is going nowhere at Red Bull, while Mercedes have Lewis Hamilton and George Russell locked in until 2026.

Ferrari, in that respect, remain Leclerc’s best bet.

He has a good relationship with Fred Vasseur, who is entering his second year as team principal.

The Scuderia hit the weight target for their 2024 F1 car, which will be called the SF-24, representing a major winter development goal.

That milestone is expected to immediately result in increased speed.

The mood is optimistic in Italy ahead of the 2024 F1 season but a new contract places additional pressure on both the team and the driver to deliver.