Fernando Alonso ‘constantly thinking about how to get faster’ ahead of 2024 F1 season

Fernando Alonso has vowed to up his game as he embarks on his second F1 season with Aston Martin.

Alonso guided Aston Martin to eight podium finishes in F1 2023 as the team started last year in great form.

While their performances dipped as the likes of McLaren improved, Alonso still managed to finish ahead of both Ferrari drivers and Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship.

As Aston Martin ended 2023 as the fifth-fastest team, their chances of re-finding their early season form this year is unclear.

Previewing the new campaign on Aston Martin’s YouTube channel, Alonso explained the need for “hyperfocus” in F1.

“I'm constantly thinking about ways of getting faster behind the wheel and being a better driver,” Alonso said.

“You rewatch some of the races (from last year) that happened as well and maybe you see different lines, different strategies for all the teams, the drivers, so that curiosity, from the driver point of view, of getting better is always there.

“You never stop learning and you never stop getting better, so you have to be motivated to embrace those lessons.

“To win in Formula 1 you have to be extremely focused – hyper-focused. To make a difference, you need to give that extra commitment, that extra determination. Hyperfocus is definitely the word if we want to succeed in F1.”

Alonso remains confident 2024 will be “even better” for Aston Martin.

“Hyperfocus means total dedication to what you do, to be united now, to also send a message to everyone that we are here to work 24 hours, seven days a week, and be ready for the new season,” he added.

“Everyone is 100 percent. 2023 was an incredible season, and 2024 is going to be even better.”