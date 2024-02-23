Max Verstappen’s warning shot to F1 rivals with ominous statement about RB20

Max Verstappen says that Red Bull’s RB20 F1 car is “for sure” better than its dominant predecessor in an ominous warning to the team’s rivals.

Verstappen won a record-breaking 19 grand prix on his way to claiming a third consecutive world championship in Red Bull’s RB19, which was victorious in 21 of the 22 races last year.

The Dutchman is the clear title favourite once again after a strong showing in pre-season testing ahead of next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Asked if Red Bull’s new car is an improvement, Verstappen, who was quickest by more than a second on the opening day of testing, replied: ”If it would have been worse then we did a very bad job!

"For sure the car is better than last year's car, but I think everyone on the grid has a better car than last year.

"The team believes with how the car is at the moment there is more potential to find. That's now for us to unlock.”

Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton admitted that Red Bull “clearly are out in the distance” on Friday.

Mercedes teammate George Russell echoed Hamilton’s view, adding: "Red Bull are the favourites and definitely a step ahead of everyone else. That was to be expected.”

Red Bull’s other rivals are also fearing the worst.

Charles Leclerc conceded that “Red Bull unfortunately remains quite a bit ahead”, despite Ferrari topping the last two days of testing.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said “there's one car that seems to have found a big step.

“Unfortunately, [that’s] the car that was already the quickest last year."

Williams driver Alex Albon gave an ominous early prediction for next weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

“I’m going to already hypothesise what is going to happen,” Albon said.

“Max is going to have a 25-second lead, he’s going to go for a pit stop at the end of the race and he’s going to go for it at the end and break the lap record!”