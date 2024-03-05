Carlos Sainz tips one rival F1 team to shine in Saudi Arabia

Carlos Sainz has tipped one of Ferrari's main rivals for a better Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…

Carlos Sainz is wary of the threat McLaren could pose at this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Sainz started off his final year with Ferrari in strong fashion with third-place at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ferrari left Bahrain as the second-fastest team, but with Jeddah a completely different circuit layout, the pecking order behind them could change.

McLaren often thrived at high-speed circuits in 2023 - Silverstone, Japan and Qatar - and Sainz expects his former team to be more competitive this weekend as a result.

“Let’s see the differences first,” Sainz said when asked about Saudi Arabia. “We go with this new 2024 car so it will be a bit of a surprise for everyone to see where we are.

“I expect the cars like the McLaren, last year they were very good in high speed circuits, to be competitive there but you know our car has also improved in the high speed so hopefully we can be also stronger.”

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.-
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…

Lando Norris finished seventh in Bahrain meaning McLaren were the fourth-fastest team.

It’s a major improvement compared to 12 months ago, when they left the first race as the slowest team.

Assessing McLaren’s chances in Jeddah, Norris said:  “It’s a bit more high speed, a bit more medium speed, which normally suits us,” he said. “There’s still things we’re going to struggle with a lot.

“It’s also a track which maybe should suit us a bit more. So excited for it.

“Plenty of things for us to learn, because it’s so different this car than what we had last year. More challenges, more question marks but on the whole, I’m hoping it suits a little bit more.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 min ago
Toto Wolff hopeful Mercedes perform ‘closer to true potential’ in Saudi Arabia
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
Feature
48 mins ago
Davide Brivio: Aprilia can be a ‘serious challenger’ to Ducati
Davide Brivio, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Davide Brivio, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Marc Marquez: Pedro Acosta ‘will be one of the top guys in MotoGP’
Pedro
Pedro
F1
News
1 hour ago
Carlos Sainz tips one rival F1 team to shine in Saudi Arabia
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
What we learned from the 2024 WorldSBK season-opener
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
FIA’s Mohammed Ben Sulayem under more scrutiny as Las Vegas GP allegations emerge
(L to R): Mohammed Bin Sulayem (UAE) FIA President with pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc
(L to R): Mohammed Bin Sulayem (UAE) FIA President with pole sitter Max…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Max Verstappen makes Lewis Hamilton top three prediction, omits Sergio Perez
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Luca Marini: Repsol Honda MotoGP debut ‘another thrilling milestone’
Luca Marini, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Luca Marini, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Brad Binder: The new KTM engine? “You feel the rev limiter sooner…”
Brad Binder, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Brad Binder, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February