Audi end doubts over F1 entry with complete Sauber takeover

Audi have formally confirmed their plan to complete a full takeover of the Sauber F1 team ahead of their 2026 debut.

Audi plan to enter F1 as a works team from 2026, building their own chassis and power unit, taking over the existing Sauber outfit.

This plan has been formalised with Audi announcing the news during final practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It ends any doubt over Audi’s intention or commitment to be in F1 after a host of rumours during the last year.

They started when Markus Duesmann left the organisation - he was integral to the start of the Audi F1 project.

His replacement, Gernot Dollner, made clear that Audi’s plan to join F1 is unchanged, with their full take over of Sauber clear evidence of that.

It was initially reported that Audi would take over only 75 per cent of Sauber, but that’s now a complete 100 per cent acquisition.

Speaking of the news, General representative Oliver Hoffman said: “I would like to thank the entire team at Technical Development for the great performance in recent years, and I am proud of the outstanding products resulting from our intensive work that we will bring to the streets in the coming months.

"Motorsport, particularly Formula 1, is my big passion. I am convinced that by bundling responsibilities and taking over 100 per cent of Sauber Group, we will further accelerate our preparations for the launch in 2026."

Former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has been confirmed as the CEO of the Audi F1 Team.

Seidl has been CEO of Sauber Motorsport since January 2023 after leaving the Woking outfit.

“I thank Gernot Döllner and Oliver Hoffmann for their trust and am looking forward to leading Audi into Formula 1 together with a highly motivated team as CEO of the Audi F1 Team”, Seidl added.

"We have a clear roadmap for how we want to become competitive in Hinwil as well as in Neuburg. We have ambitious goals. Realisation of them is in progress and will be further accelerated through the complete takeover of Sauber by AUDI AG.”