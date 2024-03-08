Sauber in race to fix Zhou Guanyu’s car after massive FP3 crash

Sauber face a battle to fix Zhou Guanyu’s F1 car in time for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying following his huge shunt in final practice.

Zhou lost control of the rear of his Sauber in Turn 7 and crashed hard at Turn 8, leaving the rear and left-hand side of his car badly damaged.

The Chinese racer walked away from the incident unscathed but Sauber now have a big job on their hands to fix his car, with qualifying taking place at 5pm UK time.

Zhou’s massive crash brought out a red flag which truncated the final 20 minutes of running in FP3.

"Sorry mate, I lost the car. Yep, sorry I don't know what happened. Otherwise I am ok,” Zhou said over team radio.

“It’s a very fast part of the track, that,” Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok noted.

“As you are coming through that sequence of corners, you can see it’s the snap at 7 I think and then off-line through 8, you’re doing what, 250km/h or something like that.”

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped final practice from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.