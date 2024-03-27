Toto Wolff puts Max Verstappen top of his wish list: “That needs to happen”

Toto Wolff has revealed his four-man shortlist to replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…

Toto Wolff has made it clear that Max Verstappen is his first choice to replace Lewis Hamilton, declaring that it “needs to happen at a certain stage”.

Mercedes have a seat to fill in 2025 after Hamilton decided to leave the team for Ferrari.

A host of names have been linked with the vacant seat, but Verstappen is Wolff’s number one target.

Even though Verstappen is contracted at Red Bull until the end of 2028, the Dutchman could be tempted to jump ship before then.

The ongoing Christian Horner saga has put a strain on Red Bull internally with friction between Jos Verstappen and the Red Bull boss apparent.

Similarly, Helmut Marko’s future is directly linked to the reigning world champion’s.

Speaking to Australia’s Fox Sports in Melbourne, Wolff addressed Mercedes’ driver line-up situation for 2025.

“It’s the kind of relationship that needs to happen at a certain stage. But we don’t know when,” Wolff said of Verstappen.

He was then asked if Verstappen is his number one choice, he replied: “Yes, I mean, you see what his performance levels are. But I wouldn’t want to discount the other ones too.

“I think we’ve got to look at ourselves and [ask] what is it we can do with this car. Then it becomes much easier, whoever drives the second car, it’s become much easier for George [Russell] because he has the potential of being a World Champion and so much more.

“It’s the team’s problem to solve really, rather than looking for a silver bullet with an amazing driver.”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Wolff also labelled Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz as other options, while Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli was hinted.

“No, [Russell’s] a bank. He’s having that seat, he’s been part of our junior programme for a long time. The reason why is because he’s great, so it’s about the second seat,” he added.

“I think it depends also on what Max does. Then we have a young kid that is very promising and I don’t want to put more extra pressure on him, but it looks like he can be one of the great ones.

“But we also don’t want to drown him by jumping so quickly in an F1 car at 17. So there are a few options that we play with him. Obviously, there’s Fernando [Alonso] who is very exciting, and Carlos [Sainz] is very good. So there are a few ones.  I’m gonna make the play like a bride – difficult to get!”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
58 mins ago
Toto Wolff puts Max Verstappen top of his wish list: “That needs to happen”
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Toprak: ‘Everyone was saying bad words, but everyone sees how good BMW is’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Jorge Lorenzo: ‘Francesco Bagnaia should’ve “accepted” Marc Marquez’s overtake’
Marc
Marc
F1
News
13 hours ago
Aston Martin strongly defend Fernando Alonso - but won't appeal penalty
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 on the grid. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
16 hours ago
Gigi Dall’Igna’s first words on Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia clash in Portimao
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna

Latest News

F1
Feature
16 hours ago
Where will ‘jobless’ Carlos Sainz be racing in F1 2025? Five possible landing spots
Carlos Sainz went from hospital to the top step of the podium in 16 days
Carlos Sainz went from hospital to the top step of the podium in 16 days
F1
News
17 hours ago
‘Danger!’ - Rapid Lance Stroll warning prevents collision with George Russell
Lance Stroll finished sixth at the Australian Grand Prix
Lance Stroll finished sixth at the Australian Grand Prix
NASCAR
News
19 hours ago
How to watch NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway: Live stream here
nascar
nascar
F1
News
20 hours ago
Details of Christian Horner scandal could go public if employee goes to tribunal
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in Melbourne
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in Melbourne