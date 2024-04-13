Net worth of every F1 team principal including Toto Wolff and Christian Horner

Toto Wolff’s net worth dwarfs his rival F1 team bosses.

Mercedes’ on-track performances might not be up to scratch but their team principal and chief executive’s finances are ever-improving.

Here is the net worth of all 10 F1 team principals, according to the Daily Mirror.

10) Bruno Famin (Alpine) - £500,000

Alpine appointed Bruno Famin as their full-time team principal this year. He is also their VP of Motorsports.

Famin first took on team boss duties last year, on an interim basis, amid the exits of predecessor Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane.

He has overseen a tough start to 2024 for Alpine.

Neither Pierre Gasly nor Esteban Ocon has scored a point yet, after four rounds.

9) Ayao Komatsu (Haas) - £650,000

Ayao Komatsu took over at Haas when predecessor Guenther Steiner surprisingly exited his role ahead of this season.

Steiner’s larger-than-life personality created a vacuum but Komatsu represents a pivot to a technical-based leadership.

He has overseen some impressive results already for the team who finished bottom of the constructors’ championship last year under Steiner.

Nico Hulkenberg has finished 10th, ninth and 11th in consecutive grands prix, an impressive step forwards.

8) Mike Krack (Aston Martin) - £805,000

Mike Krack took over at Aston Martin two years ago from Otmar Szafnauer.

Last year’s podium at the season-opener for Fernando Alonso, ahead of Mercedes who provide their engines, was a major statement for Krack’s team.

Aston Martin battle Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes to be Red Bull’s closest contenders.

They have a new engine partnership with Honda set to begin in 2026.

7) Laurent Mekies (RB) - £1m

Laurent Mekies took over at RB - called AlphaTauri last year - from the long-serving Franz Tost.

Mekies was previously Ferrari’s sporting director. He has also worked at the FIA.

Mekies, now within the Red Bull family with their sister team, has found difficulties in the first four rounds with the form of Daniel Ricciardo.

The below-par Ricciardo crashed out in Japan last week.

6) Andrea Stella (McLaren) - £1.2m

Andrea Stella took over at McLaren from Andreas Seidl. He works under CEO Zak Brown.

McLaren emerged as a hugely exciting contender to Red Bull in the second half of this year.

Although they currently sit behind the Ferraris too, McLaren have optimism that, under Stella’s leadership, bright days are ahead.

5) Fred Vasseur (Ferrari) - £2.5m

Previously the boss at Sauber and Renault, Fred Vasseur is now in charge at Ferrari after replacing Mattia Binotto.

Next year he will be joined in Italy by Lewis Hamilton.

Vasseur has overseen the only two grand prix victories since the end of 2022 that were not won by Red Bull.

He has also crucially improved the strategy during races, previously a core weakness at Ferrari.

Joint-3rd) James Vowles (Williams) - £4m

James Vowles left his job at Mercedes strategy director to take the top job at Williams.

Vowles is busily making the behind-the-scenes improvements required to restore Williams to the front of the grid.

But he faced a major challenge when Alex Albon crashed in Australia. His scrutinised decision was to let Albon race in teammate Logan Sargeant’s car.

The lack of a spare chassis underlined how far Vowles has to go to lead Williams back to the front.

Joint-3rd) Alessandro Alunni Bravi (Sauber) - £4m

Alessandro Alunni Bravi is Sauber’s ‘team representative’, not officially their team principal.

But, working under chief executive Andreas Seidl, he holds the duties of a team boss.

Bravi stepped into the role when Fred Vasseur went to Ferrari.

2) Christian Horner (Red Bull) - £40m

Christian Horner’s salary to be Red Bull chief executive and team principal is reportedly £8m, making him the highest-paid F1 boss.

He has been with the team since 2004, overseeing seven drivers’ titles and six constructors’ titles.

But, it’s still not enough to give him greater wealth than his rival…

1) Toto Wolff (Mercedes) - £1.27 billion

Toto Wolff officially became a billionaire last year, according to Forbes.

And his wealth grew further this year.

The team principal and chief executive owns 33% of the Mercedes F1 team.

That stake grew by more than £475m last year.

Wolff is now among the richest men in F1.