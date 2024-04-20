Aston Martin protest Chinese GP qualifying result over Carlos Sainz crash

Aston Martin have lodged a protest over the results of Chinese Grand Prix qualifying.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1…

Aston Martin have protested the qualifying results at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

The protest relates to Carlos Sainz crashing during Q2 and being able to continue in the session after it was red-flagged.

Aston Martin’s protest is on the grounds that Article 39.6 of the 2024 F1 sporting regulations was breached.

The relevant rule states: "Any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying session...will not be permitted to take any further part in that session.”

Sainz spun off into the barriers at the final corner and stopped on track, resulting in the red flag being deployed.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying…

The Ferrari driver then got going again and was able to return to the pits under his own steam - albeit minus a front wing.

Sainz went on to qualify seventh, one place behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll qualified 11th in Shanghai but would have progressed into Q3 had Sainz not been able to continue.

Fernando Alonso claimed third on the grid behind the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

A team representative from both Aston Martin and Ferrari have been summoned to report to the stewards. 

