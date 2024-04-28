Mercedes told Max Verstappen dream won’t happen - but in 2026…

Max Verstappen won’t leave Red Bull for Mercedes next year but 2026 represents a fresh opportunity, it has been predicted.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has placed Verstappen at the top of his wish-list to replace Lewis Hamilton, who will go to Ferrari next year.

The furore at Red Bull behind-the-scenes - which now looks set to include Adrian Newey’s exit - has given Mercedes hope of poaching Verstappen.

“I wouldn’t leave a car that’s winning,” F1 tech expert Albert Fabrega told the F1 Nation podcast when asked about Verstappen.

“It’s a chess game that is playing on the table, with a lot of factors and a lot of drivers involved.

“But if I was Max Verstappen? I wouldn’t leave the seat of a car that, I guess, in 2025 is going to be the winning car.

“If you asked me the same question about 2026?

“Then I’m not sure. I will not put any money…

“But for me… 2025, Max will stay.

“He knows how difficult it is to win a championship. He’s in a winning team with a winning car and with winning momentum.

“Why would you change that?

“Moving to a team that, today, is fighting for fifth or sixth position?”

Tom Clarkson, the FIA press conference host, replied: “I think he knows that.

“There’s nothing in his body language, or anything that comes out of his mouth, that makes me think he’s about to leave Red Bull.

“And even he was saying ‘I am happier in this car than I was last year’.”

But in 2026 the new F1 regulations will come into effect.

And, the future of Newey could have a serious impact.

Chief technical officer Newey is expected to leave Red Bull and could end up at a rival team, with Mercedes among those who would surely be keen.

Newey’s brains are behind the cars that Verstappen has driven to his three championships so far, and the RB20 which is set to give him a fourth.

Wolff, speaking before the news of Newey’s exit, spoke about “other factors” that could determine Verstappen’s future beyond the brilliance of his 2024 car.