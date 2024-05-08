Upcoming Mercedes F1 upgrades will ‘define their season and maybe even 2025’

The rest of Mercedes' 2024 season - and potentially 2025 - could hinge on upgrades, it has been claimed.

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Martin Brundle believes Mercedes’ upcoming F1 upgrades will “define the rest of their season and maybe even 2025”.

Mercedes brought an upgrade package to the Miami Grand Prix but their underwhelming start to the 2024 season continued when both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were knocked out in the second part of sprint qualifying, and failed to score points in the sprint race.

Things improved in regular qualifying as they took seventh and eighth but ended up over eight tenths down on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Hamilton went on to finish sixth in the grand prix, with Russell eighth after a difficult race.

Mercedes have more updates in the pipeline and Brundle reckons these will be crucial to determining whether they can fix the issues with their W15 car.

“Lewis Hamilton had a feisty and fine race to sixth place including a couple of great overtakes, one in particular against the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg which was very brave,” Brundle wrote in his post-race column for Sky.

“The Mercedes had good speed in the closing stages, but once again both he and George Russell had a weekend of confusing and highly variable pace.

(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 and Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24 battle for position. Formula 1
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 and Nico Hulkenberg …

“Mercedes have some upgrades coming which will define the rest of their season and maybe even 2025, and demonstrate whether or not they can define and fix what is wrong with the car.

“Here's hoping they do, because the upgraded McLaren looks to be closer to Red Bull, and Ferrari are eagerly looking forward to their imminent upgrades too.”

Russell conceded after the race in Miami that Mercedes have a “painful few weeks” in store.

“McLaren qualified P17 and P18 12 months ago in Miami, and they won, so it shows what is possible when you get things right," Russell said. “But right now, we don't have things right and need to make changes quickly.

“We do have a few things coming in the short-term but nothing in the short-term that is going to transform us into race winners.

“So it is going to be painful for a few weeks. I think we have to accept that we are the fourth fastest-team.

“The lap-times and the championship don't lie, this is where we are and I think we're fighting for the P5-P8 region week in, week out."

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
44m ago
Fabio Quartararo: Home round ‘very special’, Mugello test ‘significant’
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
1h ago
Expensive food prices - including $280 lobster rolls - defended by Miami GP boss
Circuit atmosphere - Hard Rock Stadium / Paddock. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida,
Circuit atmosphere - Hard Rock Stadium / Paddock. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1h ago
Upcoming Mercedes F1 upgrades will ‘define their season and maybe even 2025’
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
WSBK
News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci provides fresh update: ‘I’m losing quite a lot of weight’
Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris’ “only mistake” during impressive drive to first F1 win identified
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race Day. -
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Andrea Iannone: ‘I wouldn’t have continued if I finished 15th’
Andrea Iannone, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March
Andrea Iannone, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jack Miller: You can't really create a nice slide
Jack
Jack
BSB
News
3h ago
Tommy Bridewell says ‘people doubted the move to Honda, doubted me’
Bridewell BSB
Bridewell BSB
F1
News
3h ago
US House Judiciary chief launches probe into F1’s Andretti rejection
Michael Andretti (USA) Andretti Global Chairman and CEO. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
Michael Andretti (USA) Andretti Global Chairman and CEO. Formula 1 World…