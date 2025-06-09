Cadillac in “great shape” ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Cadillac drivers optimistic about their chances ahead of Le Mans.

#12 Cadillac
#12 Cadillac
© XPB Images

Alex Lynn feels Cadillac is in “great shape” ahead of its third consecutive crack at the Le Mans 24 Hours with its LMDh prototype.

The best of the four Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh cars finished ninth in the Le Mans test on Sunday, with the #12 Jota Lynn shared with Norman Nato and Will Stevens setting a best time of 3m27.620s.

The General Motors brand has generally fared well in the French endurance classic, having finished on the podium in 2023 and also contended for victory last year.

According to Lynn, the 93rd running of the race will be no different for Cadillac, with the test day giving him strong indications that the American marque will be again in the mix.

“We ticked off a lot of our programs, which is great,” said the Briton. “The competitiveness of everyone is really tight. There are a lot of brands that are in great shape, and I would put us as one of them.

“Next week is going to be a big battle to try to win this one. I think we learned what we did right the last couple of years. We tried a few new bits.

“Some worked, some didn’t and we know the Cadillac suits this track nicely so we’ll try to put together the things we’ve known for the last couple of years.”

Cadillac is represented by four cars in Le Mans this year, with the two full-season World Endurance Championship cars fielded by Jota supplemented by additional entries from IMSA partners Action Express Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing.

Jack Aitken ended up 13th in the afternoon session aboard AXR’s #311 Cadillac he shares with Felipe Drugovich and Frederik Vesti and was happy to report that the car was immediately up to speed in the test.

“Similar to last year, the track was in surprisingly good condition because they’ve had support events running and it’s already got a bit of rubber on it,” he explained.

“Straight away the car was working well. We have a known baseline from our previous years running here and have not strayed too far from that on this first day.

“We know we have a strong car, so it was nice to jump straight in and be looking at details rather than anything too big [a] picture. I’m looking forward to returning this week to get more time in the car.”

