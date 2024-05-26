F1 Monaco Grand Prix red-flagged on lap one after huge multi-car crash

The 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix has been red-flagged after a huge multi-car crash on the opening lap.

Sergio Perez was involved in a big accident with the two Haas drivers, with all three taken out on the run up the hill through Beau Rivage.

Kevin Magnussen attempted to overtake Perez but tagged the Red Bull driver, sending him into the barriers and causing extensive damage to his car.

Nico Hulkenberg was also caught out as he was tagged by Perez as the Mexican spun back into his path.

All three drivers were unharmed in the incident, but the red flag was thrown due to the amount of debris littered across the track, as well as damage to the barriers.

Sky's Martin Brundle felt Magnussen was to blame.

"It was unnecessary from Kevin Magnussen to keep his car there," Brundle said.

"There was a moment when K-Mag should have abandoned that.

"It was not worth the risk up there. You are fighting at the back against a Red Bull when you are not anywhere near alongside."

The race will restart with a standing start, with Charles Leclerc starting on pole position from McLaren's Oscar Piastri.