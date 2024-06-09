What went wrong for Ferrari? Drivers at a loss to explain shock double Q2 exit

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were at a loss to explain Ferrari’s miserable performance in qualifying at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

After winning last time out in Monaco, Ferrari arrived in Montreal confident about their chances of challenging for another victory at a circuit which, on paper, was expected to suit their 2024 car.

But Ferrari failed to get either car into the top-10 in qualifying as Leclerc and teammate Sainz were dumped out of Q2 in 11th and 12th.

“We will review everything,” Leclerc told Sky F1. “Obviously not happy to be out in Q2 and we will look into it.

“I think the biggest issue was that we were so slow. Every time it was dry conditions we were nowhere this weekend and we’ve got to look into it.

“We don’t understand it yet. We’ve got to look into it because since FP3 we’ve been nowhere.”

Asked if the car feels different, Leclerc responded: “Oh it feels bad. It just feels bad. There is no grip at all and the tyres never felt ready. This is the biggest problem.”

Both Ferrari drivers used their only set of new soft tyres at the start of Q2 with the team anticipating rain to fall later in the session.

But when that rain did not come, it meant Leclerc and Sainz had to run on used softs when track conditions were at their best.

Sainz echoed his teammate’s comments and felt Ferrari would have been better saving their set of new tyres for the end of Q2.

“I think if we had done everything perfect with the running of the new tyre at the end of Q2 and not at the beginning, and with a cleaner last corner, maybe Q3 was possible today,” the Spaniard said.

“But the reality is that it was too tight at every point today and it meant as soon as you don’t do things perfect you are out in Q2, which is not where Ferrari wants to be.

“When you don’t do these things perfect and don’t have a fast car, it’s when you get caught out.”

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said: "The pace was ok yesterday on both conditions, wet and dry.

"But we struggled a little bit more from this morning to switch on the tyres for Turn 1, because we are losing more than 50 per cent of the gap in Turn 1.

"It's tight. At the end of the day Perez is 16th and for one or two tenths you can be out. Carlos was three tenths faster than Charles in the last corner [before] he made a mistake. It is like it is but we have to be pleased with the fact that the fight is so tight.

"For sure when you are 11th and 12th you are not happy."