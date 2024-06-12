Mercedes told to “back” George Russell as Toto Wolff accused of “undermining him”

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill has told Mercedes to “back” George Russell when discussing whether he makes too many errors following the Canadian Grand Prix.

While Russell was able to score Mercedes’ first podium of the year in Canada, it was a missed opportunity in terms of the victory given their impressive pace particularly in dry conditions.

Russell went off the track on a number of occasions, notably when running in second ahead of Lando Norris.

This cost him a shot at challenging Max Verstappen for the victory.

In the middle of the race, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was heard communicating with Russell over team radio, saying “Focus George, focus”.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Hill felt Wolff’s intervention undermined Russell.

“I think the problem with George is he started off in a high profile seat before he got to Mercedes,” Hill said. “He wasn't making lots of mistakes. When you get to the sharp-end, you get the focus, everyone is watching everything you do, criticising everything much more. At least being more observant of any failing at all.

“So I don’t know. I think it can be slightly undermining if you’re getting coached by your team boss over the team radio over the race, being told to focus. I think he knows what he’s doing to quote a famous racing driver.”

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 celebrates at the end of the race…

Russell has made a number of notable mistakes since the start of last year.

He crashed out of the races in Canada and Singapore through no fault but his own, and similarly shunted in Australia, although he was distracted by a slow-moving Fernando Alonso.

Hill believes Russell is trying too hard to prove himself amid a lack of backing from Mercedes given their pursuit of Verstappen and obsession with Kimi Antonelli.

“I do think this is a problem for George,” Hill added. “He’s been there at Mercedes now, they’ve not had a great run but he’s definitely doing the job for them.

“Lewis is off to Ferrari next year. He’s trying to establish himself as the lead driver and he’s yet to achieve that I think because they’re talking all the time about who his teammate is going to be for next year rather than talking up George. I think Mercedes ought to back him a bit harder, give him a bit more confidence and then he doesn’t perhaps have to try so hard to prove himself in the race because it seems to me he’s trying to compensate a little bit for stuff.

“I think he needs to cool it. He’s got the speed, he’s got the ability, he’s very intelligent. I am sure he can deliver for them if they give him a bit more comfort there.”