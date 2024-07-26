How to watch F1 Belgian Grand Prix practice today

Information below on how to watch the 2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix, including timings and schedule

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race
This is how to watch the F1 Belgian Grand Prix on July 26-28 from anywhere. We’ve also listed the Belgian Grand Prix start times below.

McLaren will be the team under the spotlight at Spa.

Last weekend, their strategy was criticised after Lando Norris - eventually - allowed teammate Oscar Piastri to pass him for the win.

McLaren's competitiveness is a problem for Red Bull whose star man Max Verstappen was left fuming last weekend in Hungary.

Several drivers may be entering their final F1 race, ahead of the summer break. Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo and Logan Sargeant know they need a big performance at Spa.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Belgian Grand Prix in the UK. Channel 4 will also show the F1 Belgian GP highlights.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Belgian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch the Belgian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

BELGIAN GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday July 26
12.30pm - Practice 1
4pm - Practice 2

Saturday July 27
11.30am - Practice 3
3pm - Qualifying

Sunday July 28
2pm - F1 Belgian Grand Prix

