Daniel Ricciardo sends “I’m retired” message in heartwarming post

"I'm retired, having a good time is my job".

Daniel Ricciardo alongside Adam Cianciarulo
Daniel Ricciardo alongside Adam Cianciarulo

Daniel Ricciardo was pictured wearing a “I’m retired” cap as he enjoys life away from F1.

Ricciardo’s F1 career came to an end following the Singapore Grand Prix after Red Bull opted to replace him with Liam Lawson.

It means the Australian will sit out of the final six races, effectively calling time on his F1 career.

Ricciardo’s activity since leaving F1 hasn’t been too clear since leaving F1.

Shortly after the race in Singapore, Ricciardo posted on his own social media account a number of ‘behind the scenes’ photographs from his final weekend as a VCARB driver.

That included a helmet swap with fellow countryman Oscar Piastri.

Another post-F1 photograph involving Ricciardo has surfaced.

Motocross rider Adam Cianciarulo posted several photos on his Instagram account.

One was with Ricciardo, who was wearing a cap which said: "I'm retired, having a good time is my job".

Ricciardo enjoyed a successful F1 career, winning eight races.

He was widely regarded as one of the best drivers in F1 between 2014 and 2018.

While his move to Renault was a strange one in 2019, he remained one of F1’s very best, taking two podiums for the Enstone team in his second year.

However, things fell apart during his first season for McLaren as he struggled to match Lando Norris.

He did take McLaren’s first win in nine years at the Italian Grand Prix - but that remained the only high point.

McLaren ended his contract at the end of 2022, replacing him with Piastri.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
8h ago
Liam Lawson reveals what Daniel Ricciardo told him when RB decision was made
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
WSBK
News
8h ago
Andrea Iannone finally puts pen to paper on 2025 WSBK deal
Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone
MotoGP
News
9h ago
“Brutal” 2015 hasn't tainted Jorge Lorenzo’s respect for Valentino Rossi
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2015 French MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2015 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
9h ago
Josh Brookes exits FHO Racing and posts cryptic message about what’s next
Josh Brookes
Josh Brookes
F1
News
9h ago
Red Bull’s F1 title hopes downplayed: ‘There’s more chance of Ferrari beating them’
Red Bull
Red Bull

More News

MotoGP
News
10h ago
Jack Miller: “I was crying” when told MotoGP career looked over
Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
Jack Miller, KTM, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
11h ago
Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde among four WSBK wildcards in Jerez
Bridewell, Ryde
Bridewell, Ryde
F1
News
12h ago
Pressure ramps up on Sergio Perez as Red Bull "can't afford" big gap between drivers
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
WSBK
News
12h ago
One WSBK rider’s season ends early due to injury; a replacement is named
Remy Gardner
Remy Gardner
BSB
News
13h ago
Honda on Tommy Bridewell’s BSB signing: ‘We took some stick’
Tommy Bridewell, Honda Racing UK, Brands BSB 2024
Tommy Bridewell, Honda Racing UK, Brands BSB 2024
© Honda Racing