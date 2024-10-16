Daniel Ricciardo sends “I’m retired” message in heartwarming post

Daniel Ricciardo was pictured wearing a “I’m retired” cap as he enjoys life away from F1.

Ricciardo’s F1 career came to an end following the Singapore Grand Prix after Red Bull opted to replace him with Liam Lawson.

It means the Australian will sit out of the final six races, effectively calling time on his F1 career.

Ricciardo’s activity since leaving F1 hasn’t been too clear since leaving F1.

Shortly after the race in Singapore, Ricciardo posted on his own social media account a number of ‘behind the scenes’ photographs from his final weekend as a VCARB driver.

That included a helmet swap with fellow countryman Oscar Piastri.

Another post-F1 photograph involving Ricciardo has surfaced.

Motocross rider Adam Cianciarulo posted several photos on his Instagram account.

One was with Ricciardo, who was wearing a cap which said: "I'm retired, having a good time is my job".

Ricciardo enjoyed a successful F1 career, winning eight races.

He was widely regarded as one of the best drivers in F1 between 2014 and 2018.

While his move to Renault was a strange one in 2019, he remained one of F1’s very best, taking two podiums for the Enstone team in his second year.

However, things fell apart during his first season for McLaren as he struggled to match Lando Norris.

He did take McLaren’s first win in nine years at the Italian Grand Prix - but that remained the only high point.

McLaren ended his contract at the end of 2022, replacing him with Piastri.