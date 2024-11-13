Two Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari myths debunked as details of first run emerge

The first details surrounding Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 debut have emerged as wild rumours are put to bed.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is set to get his first run out in a Ferrari F1 car at the start of next year.

The seven-time world champion is leaving Mercedes after 12 seasons to complete a blockbuster switch to F1 rivals Ferrari for 2025, having opted to trigger an escape clause in the 1+1-year contract he signed last summer.

There had been suggestions that Hamilton could debut for Ferrari at the post-season tyre test following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, however, Motorsport reports this will not happen.

Hamilton is committed to carrying out some promotional work with Mercedes at the end of the year and is due to make an appearance for the team’s title sponsor Petronas on December 10 - the same day as the Abu Dhabi test. 

Rumours also started circulating on social media on Tuesday sparked by suggestions in Italian media that Hamilton could move into the house of Enzo Ferrari.

The privilege of staying at the legendary Ferrari founder’s house in Fiorano has previously only been granted to seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Motorsport reports the speculation is understood to be “wide of the mark”. The Race also report this rumour is not true.

With Hamilton unable to take part in the post-season tyre test due to his contractual obligations, it is likely his first drive in a Ferrari F1 car will take place in January at the team's Fiorano test track. 

Lewis Hamilton is set to drive Ferrari's 2022 F1 car, the F1-75
Lewis Hamilton is set to drive Ferrari's 2022 F1 car, the F1-75

Due to F1’s strict TPC testing regulations, the latest Ferrari car Hamilton could drive would be the 2022 car, the F1-75, which won four races and took 12 pole positions that season.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur told Motorsport that the team are working on plans to make Hamilton’s transition as smooth as possible.

“I'm not sure that he needs tons of hours of acclimatisation,” Vasseur said.

“He is experienced enough to be quick on the first day, or at least very soon. We'll have one or two TPC days, plus the test in Bahrain, and that will be enough.

“For sure we have part of the team already focusing on ’25, on the test plan, on the communication and so, with Lewis being part of this. But not on the race team and it's not on my mind.”

Hamilton’s first experience of Ferrari’s 2025 challenger would come in pre-season testing, which takes place between 26-28 February in Bahrain.

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc from next season, having taken the seat of Carlos Sainz, who is moving to Williams. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

