Red Bull and Ferrari modify F1 cars amid FIA skid block clampdown

F1 frontrunners Red Bull and Ferrari reportedly impacted by new FIA clampdown on the eve of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Red Bull and Ferrari are reportedly among the teams who have had to make changes to their F1 cars at the Las Vegas Grand Prix following the latest FIA clampdown.

F1’s governing body the FIA has issued a technical directive with immediate effect ahead of this weekend’s race in Las Vegas to prevent teams exploiting a loophole in the rules to combat plank wear.

First reported by German publication Auto Motor und Sport, the FIA technical directive will prohibit teams from using “special protective plates that around 50 percent of the teams had installed” over the skid blocks.

Motorsport and The Race have also reported the FIA’s clampdown, with the latter adding that Ferrari and Red Bull are two of the teams understood to be effected. Their report adds that “at least half of the grid is believed to have taken action”.

According to The Race, Ferrari have “made tweaks” to their car, while Red Bull “have made minor alterations” in response to the FIA’s technical directive.

Red Bull reportedly initially flagged concerns to the FIA after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Although nothing was necessarily considered to be illegal, F1’s governing body has responded by taking steps to ensure that a grey area in the regulations is not being exploited.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc were both disqualified from last year’s United States Grand Prix after their cars were found to have exceeded the allowed plank wear during post-race checks. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

