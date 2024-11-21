Aston Martin explain reasons for Dan Fallows’ removal

Aston Martin shed light on why Dan Fallows has left his position as F1 technical director.

Dan Fallows
Dan Fallows

Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough has shed light on the reasons behind Dan Fallows’ exit from the F1 team.

Earlier this month Aston Martin announced that Fallows, who only joined the team in 2022 from Red Bull, had left his role as technical director at the Silverstone-based squad.

His position will be filled on a temporary basis by executive director Bob Bell, while former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardille will start work at Aston Martin next year, alongside Adrian Newey, who has been recruited as managing technical partner.

Ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, McCullough indicated that Fallows was removed due to Aston Martin’s underwhelming performances this season.

"The performance of the team this year hasn't been at the level that we've all been wanting it to be at," McCullough told media in Las Vegas. "So we haven't quite delivered there and that's basically been a decision made by the team.

"I sat next to Dan for the last two or three years since he's been here, working closely with him, he had a really big impact on the development of the '22 car, the '23 car, he's brought a lot to the team, to be honest.

"From that side, it's been good fun working with him. But ultimately during '24, we haven't delivered on track to the level that we know we're expecting to and wanting to do.

"The development of these cars has been hard and ultimately it's a performance-based industry, isn't it? And the team's made the decision to make some changes."

Aston Martin enjoyed a stunning start to 2023 and emerged from the winter as Red Bull’s nearest competitors as they regularly challenged for podiums.

The team’s form has tailed off dramatically since and ongoing development troubles have hampered their progress.

Aston Martin have occupied a distant fifth place in the constructors’ championship for much of 2024. 

Neither Fernando Alonso or Lance Stroll have managed to finish higher than fifth. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
The underrated star of the 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Why “not very positive” Honda MotoGP test steps aren’t ‘stressing’ Zarco
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
7h ago
Xavi Vierge wants to start 2025 WorldSBK “as we finished 2024” after late Honda progress
Xavi Vierge, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Franco Morbidelli on VR46 debut: “We have this magical thing”
Franco Morbidelli, Barcelona MotoGP Test
Franco Morbidelli, Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
8h ago
MotoGP 2025: Who is each rider's crew chief?
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
Pedro Acosta: “Sometimes the bike becomes a little bit crazy”
Pedro Acosta, Barcelona MotoGP Test
Pedro Acosta, Barcelona MotoGP Test
WSBK
News
8h ago
First WorldSBK win “not impossible” for Axel Bassani after “difficult” 2024 season
Axel Bassani, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Kawasaki.
Axel Bassani, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Kawasaki.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
8h ago
Axed F1 driver tipped as perfect Sky Sports replacement for Damon Hill
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP
Feature
9h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez head 2024 MotoGP falls list
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
10h ago
Aston Martin explain reasons for Dan Fallows’ removal
Dan Fallows
Dan Fallows