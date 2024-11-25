Max Verstappen confident he would’ve won 2021 F1 title with Mercedes and 2024 with McLaren

Max Verstappen is confident he would have won the 2021 and 2024 F1 titles if he was driving for Mercedes and McLaren respectively.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is confident he would have won this year’s F1 world championship “sooner” if he was driving for McLaren, while suggesting he'd have been world champion with Mercedes in 2021.

Verstappen clinched his fourth F1 world title at Las Vegas Grand Prix with a P5 finish, one place ahead of main rival Lando Norris.

At one point in the season, it looked unlikely that Verstappen would retain his title amid Red Bull’s poor performance.

The Dutchman’s win in Sao Paulo proved crucial to his title triumph after coming out on top after starting from 17th on the grid.

Reflecting on the last four years, Verstappen feels he would have won this year’s title if he was driving for McLaren.

Verstappen also claimed he would have taken the 2021 title driving for Mercedes - but admitted winning for Ferrari in 2022 or another team in 2023 would have been “more difficult”.

“Such things only motivate me,” Verstappen told De Telegraaf. “If people are critical and think I can only win in the best car, I will prove them wrong.

“If I don’t get credit for this now, I don’t know what else I can do.

“Whether I would have become champion in the McLaren? Yes! And a lot sooner too. In 2021, in another car, I would have taken the title too.

“In 2022 it would have become more difficult, because Ferrari was maybe a bit too fragile then. And last year? Well, that would have been a bit trickier.”

Verstappen has won four consecutive F1 titles.

The 27-year-old feels that his title win in 2023 is ‘underappreciated’ given he won 10 races in a row - 19 out of 23 overall.

“Last year, I had a dominant car, but I always felt that not everyone appreciated what we achieved as a team, winning 10 in a row,” he said in the FIA press conference after the race.

“Of course, our car was dominant, but it wasn’t as dominant, I think, as people thought it was.

“So that’s for sure my best season I will always look back at.  Because even in places where maybe we didn’t have the perfect set-up, we were still capable because in the race, our car was always quite strong to win races.

“But I’m also very proud of this season because for most of the season, I would say for 70 per cent of the season, we didn’t have the fastest car, but actually we still extended our lead. So that is definitely something that I’m very proud of.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
3m ago
Jonathan Rea gets new crew chief for WorldSBK 2025
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP
News
6m ago
‘Nobody in this room’ thought Ducati would let Jorge Martin win
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
BSB
News
12m ago
TAG Honda promote rider into 2025 British Superbikes line-up
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
Jaimie van Sikkelerus
F1
News
52m ago
‘Strange’ dominance will help Mercedes find answers with F1 2025 car
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
Mercedes scored their first 1-2 in two years in Las Vegas
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Michele Pirro: Ducati GP25 and GP24 “very close”
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Michele Pirro, 2025 Barcelona MotoGP Test

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
“When Marc Marquez said ‘I like the bike’... for me it was a relief!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
1h ago
Kimi Raikkonen’s old F1 number is being brought out of retirement
Kimi Raikkonen
Kimi Raikkonen
F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc's ‘the only one who respects’ Ferrari’s agreement swipe
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
F1
News
1h ago
"It could have been worse" - Oscar Piastri expected bigger Ferrari gain in Las Vegas
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
BSB
News
1h ago
Major change announced for Peter Hickman's title-winning team
PHR Performance
PHR Performance