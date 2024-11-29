Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

How the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race will begin.

Lando Norris heads the field for the Qatar sprint race
This is the starting grid for the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
9Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
13Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
17Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing

Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions to claim pole position for the Qatar sprint. 

He will be joined on the front row of the grid by Mercedes' George Russell, who fell just 0.063s shy of beating his fellow Briton. 

Oscar Piastri goes from third in the other McLaren, ahead of the Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen starts sixth ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. 

The rest of the top-10 is made up of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and RB's Liam Lawson. 

After suffering another torrid qualifying, the under-pressure Sergio Perez will line up from 16th after an SQ1 elimination. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

