Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint
How the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race will begin.
This is the starting grid for the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.
|2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions to claim pole position for the Qatar sprint.
He will be joined on the front row of the grid by Mercedes' George Russell, who fell just 0.063s shy of beating his fellow Briton.
Oscar Piastri goes from third in the other McLaren, ahead of the Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen starts sixth ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
The rest of the top-10 is made up of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and RB's Liam Lawson.
After suffering another torrid qualifying, the under-pressure Sergio Perez will line up from 16th after an SQ1 elimination.