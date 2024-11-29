Starting grid for F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

This is the starting grid for the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 12 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing

Lando Norris topped all three qualifying sessions to claim pole position for the Qatar sprint.

He will be joined on the front row of the grid by Mercedes' George Russell, who fell just 0.063s shy of beating his fellow Briton.

Oscar Piastri goes from third in the other McLaren, ahead of the Ferrari duo of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen starts sixth ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The rest of the top-10 is made up of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and RB's Liam Lawson.

After suffering another torrid qualifying, the under-pressure Sergio Perez will line up from 16th after an SQ1 elimination.