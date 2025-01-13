Angela Cullen social post sparks rumours of Lewis Hamilton reunion at Ferrari

A social media post by Angela Cullen has sparked rumours of a potential reunion with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

The big storyline for F1 2025 is Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Hamilton will be without a number of familiar faces as he embarks on his new adventure in Italy.

His race engineer, Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington, is staying at Mercedes, with Riccardo Adami expected to work alongside Hamilton in 2025.

Adami has been Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz’s race engineer at Ferrari over the years.

Hamilton could do with a familiar face in his inner circle.

Cullen, who was Hamilton’s physiotherapist from 2016 to 2023, posted a picture on her Instagram account that sent social media into overdrive.

Cullen was wearing red, with a flag bearing the number 44 in the background.

More importantly, though, Cullen’s post of her skiing coincided with Hamilton’s, who was also up in the mountains enjoying some winter sports.

Hamilton posted a picture of himself snowboarding via Instagram stories, with the caption thanking fans for their birthday wishes.

Whether they were together or not is still completely unknown, but it didn’t stop fans speculating about a possible reunion.

Hamilton is expected to drive for Ferrari for the first time later this month, getting behind the wheel of their 2022 challenger.

These tests will allow Hamilton to get up to speed with his new team, learn the steering wheel, and begin to forge relationships with his new engineers.

This will take place ahead of pre-season testing, which kicks off at the end of February in Bahrain.

Who is Angela Cullen?

Cullen played a key role, supporting Hamilton over his various title triumphs with Mercedes.

Cullen and Hamilton joined forces after the British driver was dissatisfied with his previous physios, resulting in “different problems” with his body.

After experiencing Cullen’s work back in the UK, Hamilton asked if she’d like to join him regularly throughout the season.

With Cullen’s support, Hamilton went on to win four more titles (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020).

Since leaving F1 in 2023, Cullen has worked alongside IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong.

Following Cullen's shock exit in 2023, Hamilton said he was “incredibly grateful”.

“Angela is living her life right now,” Hamilton said. “She’s got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other’s lives.

“We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately! We’ve been through thick and thin. I am grateful our relationship is as good as it is. We’ve probably had one of the longest relationships I would say in the sport. I am incredibly grateful for her, I love her dearly."