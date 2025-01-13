Sergio Perez sets deadline on F1 future decision after breaking silence

Sergio Perez has spoken for the first time since his exit from Red Bull was announced, revealing he will make a decision about whether he will return to F1 in the next six months.

After a torrid 2024 F1 campaign, Red Bull decided to end his contract early and replace him with Liam Lawson for the upcoming season.

The timing of the decision leaves Perez on the sidelines for 2025, giving him time to recover from a bruising last couple of years at Red Bull.

Perez’s final year with the team saw him go winless, slipping to eighth in the drivers’ championship.

His performances meant that Red Bull finished third in the constructors’ - their lowest finish since 2019.

Perez has broken his silence, vowing to “enjoy himself” before deciding on what to do next later in the year.

He said, as quoted by ESPN Deportes: “My priority is to enjoy myself, to do things I haven’t done, to be with my family.

“In the next six months, I will make a decision on what I want for the next step in my career.

“It’s too early to give an answer as to whether I intend to return to F1.

“Everything happened very quickly at the end of last season, I didn’t expect to leave the team.”

Could Perez return to F1 in 2026?

Perez might feel he has unfinished business in F1.

However, the timing of the decision from Red Bull is not on his side in terms of the driver market.

Many of the drivers have multiple years left on their contracts, with teams opting for consistency from 2025 into 2026 and the new rules.

One opening, though, could be with Cadillac.

Cadillac are expected to be F1’s 11th team in 2026 and are on the lookout for an experienced driver.

Perez’s prowess in F1’s midfield, combined with his financial backing, would make him an attractive option for a new team.

It’s just whether Perez has the motivation to race towards the back of the grid once again.

Plus, for the Cadillac drive, he will face stern competition, with the likes of Valtteri Bottas eyeing that seat.