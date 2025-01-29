Esteban Ocon witnessed “crazy atmosphere” at Ferrari on Lewis Hamilton’s first day

Esteban Ocon was at the Ferrari factory on Lewis Hamilton's first day with the team.

Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon
Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon has revealed Lewis Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari resulted in a “crazy atmosphere”.

Last week, Hamilton began work at Maranello for the first time.

Hamilton caught the attention of the entire sporting world with an iconic photograph in front of Enzo Ferrari’s old house.

Last Wednesday, Hamilton hit the track for the first time in Ferrari’s 2023 challenger at Fiorano.

Hamilton’s preparations for the new season continued this week, with a few days of testing in Barcelona alongside Charles Leclerc.

It has transpired that Ocon was at Ferrari’s factory on Hamilton’s first day with the team.

Ocon has moved from Alpine to Haas for the upcoming season, teaming up with Ferrari protege Oliver Bearman.

As Haas doesn’t have their own simulator, Ocon drove it on Hamilton’s first day at Maranello as part of their partnership with Ferrari.

Speaking to Canal+, Ocon said: “I was lucky enough to be in the same place on the same day because I was also at the Ferrari simulator.

“There was a crazy atmosphere, people were going crazy and it’s just wonderful to see that there’s so much passion for Ferrari, for F1 of course, in the world and that it’s growing all the time.

“It’s clear that to have the greatest driver of our generation in the most successful team is just something crazy. So yeah, I can’t wait to be able to fight on track with him, that’s for sure.”

New life at Haas for Ocon

After five years at Alpine, Ocon will embark on a new adventure with Haas in 2025.

The Frenchman is joining Haas at a good time, given they enjoyed a strong 2024 campaign, finishing seventh in the constructors’ championship.

Alpine pipped Haas in the final standings mainly due to the former's double-podium finish in Brazil at the end of the season.

On balance, Haas led F1’s midfield for much of 2024, evidence of the great work done by team boss Ayao Komatsu.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

