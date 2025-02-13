Claims in Spain that Sergio Perez is plotting F1 return with shock team

Sergio Perez is reportedly hoping to secure an F1 comeback with Cadillac in 2026.

After 14 successive seasons in F1, the 35-year-old Mexican has been left without a drive for 2025 after being dropped by Red Bull following a hugely disappointing 2024 campaign.

Perez’s woeful form and struggles alongside Max Verstappen led to Red Bull replacing him with Liam Lawson for the upcoming season.

The six-time grand prix winner has said he would take at least six months off racing while he assesses his future options, suggesting he could be tempted back by an “interesting project”.

That could come at Cadillac, who are preparing to make their F1 debut in 2026 as the sport’s 11th team.

Two extra seats will open up on the grid and Perez’s experience and sponsorship backing make him an obvious candidate for a potential drive with the American outfit.

Spanish publication Marca claim that Perez’s “big goal” is to return to F1, adding that the General-Motors-owned team represents a “good option” for him.

1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti, who is acting as an advisor for Cadillac, has indicated that the team want to sign an experienced driver.

“You mentioning candidates, he’s definitely one that’s considered,” Andretti told NBC when asked whether IndyCar star Colton Herta could be an option.

“From our standpoint, I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver -nationality doesn’t matter – and then a young American talent.

“These are the objectives at the moment.”

Perez or Bottas?

Joining Perez on the F1 sidelines this year is Valtteri Bottas, who has returned to Mercedes as a reserve driver following his Sauber axe.

The 10-time grand prix winner is seen as another established F1 driver who could be on Cadillac’s radar.

But according to Marca, Perez’s significant sponsorship could hand him the edge over the Finn.

Marca say Perez is one of the “few drivers who can say that he contributes to filling four circuits, such as Mexico, Austin, Miami and Las Vegas.”

Perez’s backers - including Carlos Slim - are set to follow him wherever he eventually ends up, the report adds.

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner recently identified Perez as a candidate for Cadillac.

“If you’re Cadillac, you need somebody experienced. Checo has been in quite a few teams for a long time. He knows his way around. He could be a big help,” Steiner told GPBlog.

"Maybe put him on a one-year contract. It’s a lot better than having old rookies in there. That’s an opportunity for Checo.”