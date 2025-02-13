Jack Doohan told exactly how to fend off Franco Colapinto threat

Ex-F1 driver Anthony Davidson says Jack Doohan will need to “make himself irreplaceable” amid the looming threat of Franco Colapinto at Alpine.

Doohan will team up with Pierre Gasly in 2025 for his first full season in F1 at Alpine.

The Australian was handed a surprise F1 debut at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking the place of Esteban Ocon, who had agreed a deal with Flavio Briatore to leave the team early to test for his new team, Haas.

However, despite having just one F1 race start to his name, Doohan is already under immediate pressure to keep his seat.

Alpine signed Colapinto as their test and reserve driver for the upcoming campaign.

Briatore highly rates the Argentine, putting pressure on Doohan to perform well immediately to avoid being replaced mid-season.

Assessing Doohan’s chances of keeping his seat, Davidson said via Sky Sports: “Jack Doohan had been patiently waiting for a race seat at Alpine since his F2 days and finally got that chance to line up on the grid at the final race in Abu Dhabi last year in preparation for this season.

“But not long after he had signed, Colapinto arrives on the scene, putting immediate pressure on his shoulders even before we get to the first race.

“It’s obviously not an ideal situation to be in. There will certainly be no time to ease himself in as Doohan will be looking to cement his position in the team and make himself irreplaceable.”

What can Alpine achieve in 2025?

After a slow start to 2024, Alpine ended the year as the in-form midfield team.

Gasly's impressive end-of-season form propelled Alpine to sixth in the constructors' standings, ahead of Haas.

Alpine’s remarkable double-podium finish at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix was the decisive factor in them winning the midfield constructors’ fight.

2025 will be their final year as a works team before becoming a Mercedes customer.

Alpine’s form at the end of 2024 will give them hope of a strong year, potentially eying up Aston Martin, in the likely battle for fifth.