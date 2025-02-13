Jack Doohan told exactly how to fend off Franco Colapinto threat

Jack Doohan has been told he needs to "make himself irreplaceable" to avoid getting the axe mid-season.

Jack Doohan
Jack Doohan

Ex-F1 driver Anthony Davidson says Jack Doohan will need to “make himself irreplaceable” amid the looming threat of Franco Colapinto at Alpine.

Doohan will team up with Pierre Gasly in 2025 for his first full season in F1 at Alpine.

The Australian was handed a surprise F1 debut at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking the place of Esteban Ocon, who had agreed a deal with Flavio Briatore to leave the team early to test for his new team, Haas.

However, despite having just one F1 race start to his name, Doohan is already under immediate pressure to keep his seat.

Alpine signed Colapinto as their test and reserve driver for the upcoming campaign.

Briatore highly rates the Argentine, putting pressure on Doohan to perform well immediately to avoid being replaced mid-season.

Assessing Doohan’s chances of keeping his seat, Davidson said via Sky Sports: “Jack Doohan had been patiently waiting for a race seat at Alpine since his F2 days and finally got that chance to line up on the grid at the final race in Abu Dhabi last year in preparation for this season.

“But not long after he had signed, Colapinto arrives on the scene, putting immediate pressure on his shoulders even before we get to the first race.

“It’s obviously not an ideal situation to be in. There will certainly be no time to ease himself in as Doohan will be looking to cement his position in the team and make himself irreplaceable.”

What can Alpine achieve in 2025?

After a slow start to 2024, Alpine ended the year as the in-form midfield team.

Gasly's impressive end-of-season form propelled Alpine to sixth in the constructors' standings, ahead of Haas.

Alpine’s remarkable double-podium finish at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix was the decisive factor in them winning the midfield constructors’ fight.

2025 will be their final year as a works team before becoming a Mercedes customer.

Alpine’s form at the end of 2024 will give them hope of a strong year, potentially eying up Aston Martin, in the likely battle for fifth. 

Jack Doohan told exactly how to fend off Franco Colapinto threat
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
23m ago
Jack Doohan told exactly how to fend off Franco Colapinto threat
Jack Doohan
F1 News
31m ago
F1 responds to warning about “blood-stained” Rwanda race
Africa is the only continent - bar Antartica - that does not have an F1 race
F1 News
56m ago
Lando Norris sends bullish message to Max Verstappen and co about F1 title
Lando Norris
MotoGP Results
56m ago
2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test Results - Day 2 (Thursday)
Marc Marquez, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi "worried, I didn't really know what to do"
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test

More News

F1 News
2h ago
F1 Manager game is free to download today
Red Bull
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - Day 2: LIVE
Marc Marquez, Luca Marini, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
7h ago
2025 MotoGP official Buriram test: How to follow today
Yamaha
MotoGP News
16h ago
Joan Mir quizzed about Romano Albesiano impact at Honda
Joan Mir, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
16h ago
Maverick Vinales addresses concerns about KTM adaptation
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test