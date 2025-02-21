George Russell details Lewis Hamilton ‘total bombshell’ moment

George Russell has described Lewis Hamilton’s shock F1 switch to Ferrari as being a “total bombshell”.

Hamilton left the F1 world stunned by announcing he would be leaving Mercedes after 12 illustrious years in order to complete a blockbuster transfer to rivals Ferrari last February.

The seven-time world champion has completed his move and is gearing up for his first F1 season with the Scuderia.

Russell, who was Hamilton’s teammate for three seasons at Mercedes, admitted he did not see the switch coming.

“To be honest, it wasn’t a whisper I heard, for a fact was the first time I heard it,” Russell told Virgin Radio.

“It was quite surprising, to be honest, because these things usually have a way of creeping out into the media, and it was just a total bombshell.

“But, at the end of the day, these things all happen for a reason. And we’re entering a new era in Formula 1 shortly. The sport is getting bigger and bigger. And I think it’s great for all.”

What George Russell learned from Lewis Hamilton

Russell, 27, said he relished his time alongside Hamilton and was able to learn a lot from the 40-year-old’s vast experience in F1.

“It was great, to be honest,” Russell, who outperformed Hamilton last year, explained.

“I mean, for me, when you have a seven-time world champion as your team-mate, it’s such a good opportunity to show what you’re capable of.

“But then also just learning how he deals with the team, how he kept the morale up when times were tough, how he always gave time to the fans.

“It was a difficult position for him, being, you know, as large as he is, but you know, when it was sort of one-on-one, he really is a great guy.

“And a bit of end of an era for him and the team, but I think it’s an exciting opportunity, you know, for him as well, and interesting for the sport, but also for myself, for Kimi, Mercedes.

“So, you know, I think it’s good for everyone.”

Russell finished sixth in last year’s world championship, one place ahead of Hamilton, who endured a largely disappointing final campaign with the Silver Arrows, despite winning two races.

18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli has replaced Hamilton as Russell’s teammate at Mercedes for 2025.