Max Verstappen threatens future F1 launch boycott after ‘unacceptable’ boos

Max Verstappen has threatened to boycott future season launch events after he was booed by the crowd at F1 75 Live in London.

The four-time world champion was repeatedly jeered during F1’s first-ever season launch event at London’s O2 Arena as Red Bull launched their livery for the upcoming 2025 season.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also received audible boos when he entered the stage to speak to the crowd.

According to Verstappen’s father, former F1 driver Jos, the Dutchman has said he will not attend future events if they are held in the UK.

“In itself, I thought it was a reasonable set-up [of the event], but I thought it was embarrassing what happened there with Red Bull Racing, that Horner was booed so much,” Verstappen Sr told RaceXpress.

“Max was booed too. Then you are there for Formula 1 to promote the sport a little bit and all. Then you are booed by the public. I think that is unacceptable.

“Look, I understand it. Max is the only one who puts the English drivers under pressure and who tells it exactly how it is, but I think it is unacceptable and a real disappointment what happened there.

“Max doesn’t feel like being booed in front of 25,000 people. He also says: ‘If this is in England again next year, they certainly won’t see me there,’ and I completely agree with him.”

FIA condemns hostile crowd

F1’s governing body the FIA took the unusual step of releasing a statement condemning what it described as “tribalist” booing of Verstappen and Horner at the season launch.

“Great rivalries throughout the history of motorsport have contributed to making it such an exciting experience for fans. But what underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect,” an FIA spokesperson said.

“As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd’s tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team principal and CEO, Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London.

“Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love. In the season ahead we should not lose sight of that.

“As part of the FIA’s commitment to protect the integrity of the sport, we are leading a coalition tackling online abuse in sport under the banner of our United Against Online Abuse campaign. We stand with all of our competitors, officials, volunteers, and fans to unite against this growing threat.

“We urge the sporting community to consider the impact of their actions both online and offline.”