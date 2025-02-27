‘We had a fight in a pub’ - Max Verstappen and Lando Norris joke about F1 rivalry

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have made light of their F1 rivalry ahead of the 2025 season.

The pair are once again expected to be protagonists at the front-end of the 2025 world championship after engaging in their first title fight last season.

Red Bull’s Verstappen ultimately prevailed to win a fourth successive drivers’ crown, while Norris had to settle with runner-up spot in the championship at the end of his strongest F1 season to date.

Verstappen and Norris made headlines after being involved in several controversial on-track clashes as they battled for supremacy at the head of the F1 field last year.

But both were quick to downplay suggestions that their relationship as friends has been impacted by their battles on track.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris grilled about friendship

Speaking in a press conference on the second day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, Verstappen joked: “It’s terrible, the relationship. We don’t get on anymore. It’s taken its toll.

“Big drama now, big problems.”

Norris then jumped in to quip: “We had a fight the other day in a local pub.”

To which, Verstappen joked: “We had to get escorted.”

Norris then added: “No, it’s fine. I think we look forward to more battles. I don’t think it’s just going to be us, I think there will be others involved, which will make it more exciting for everyone.

“I know they will be tough battles and some of them won’t end the way I want, or hopefully Max wants. We’re racing drivers, we get along. I know everyone tries to make their own points and say what’s correct and what’s not correct.

“But we respect each other a lot and we look froward to racing each other on track.”

Asked if he wanted to add anything else, Verstappen responded: “No that’s beautifully said.”

McLaren and Norris have been tipped as the early pre-season title favourites for both world championships this year.

Norris ended the opening day of pre-season testing with the fastest time.