Ferrari hand setback to Aston Martin for 2026 following legal battle

Ferrari have prevented Enrico Cardile from joining Aston Martin until July after winning a legal battle.

Cardile’s exit from Ferrari was announced in July 2024, and he was placed on gardening leave.

His exact start date at Aston Martin wasn’t made clear, but Aston Martin announced him as part of a significant F1 managerial reshuffle ahead of Adrian Newey’s arrival.

Cardile will play a crucial role alongside Newey as part of their all-new technical team.

However, Cardile won’t be able to start work at Silverstone until July.

This development follows rumours in Italy that Ferrari wanted to delay Cardile’s start with his new team.

By ensuring Cardile starts work at Aston Martin in July, he will have even less time to influence the 2026 car.

On Tuesday, Ferrari stated to The Race that they had taken legal action against Cardile.

Interestingly, Ferrari suggested that Cardile was “already violating the non-compete commitment with Ferrari”, hinting that he had already been helping Aston Martin somehow.

The statement read: “With reference to the recent news regarding the timing of Enrico Cardile’s arrival at Aston Martin, Ferrari clarifies that a few weeks ago the Court of Modena, upholding the requests of the Company, ordered Enrico Cardile to immediately cease any form of collaboration with Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team until next July 18.

“In this urgent procedural phase, the Court of Modena found that our former employee was already violating the non-compete commitment with Ferrari, whose purpose was precisely to prevent other F1 teams from gaining an unjustified competitive advantage by hiring Cardile earlier than allowed, causing irreparable harm to Ferrari.”

A setback for Aston Martin ahead of 2026

It’s unwelcome news for Aston Martin, with team owner Lawrence Stroll reportedly “furious” by Ferrari’s push to delay Cardile.

Aston Martin are pinning their hopes on 2026 and the new technical regulations which will be introduced.

The team have heavily invested in their Silverstone headquarters while making a number of high-profile signings.

Former Mercedes chief Andy Cowell is now the team principal of Aston Martin, with Mike Krack moving to a trackside role.

Newey and Cardile will lead car design development as Aston Martin look to become a world championship-winning outfit in the coming years.

They also have a works engine deal with Honda from 2026.