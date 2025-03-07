Flavio Briatore’s menacing warning to Jack Doohan revealed

Flavio Briatore warns new Alpine driver Jack Doohan that he will “control” every aspect of his F1 future in the latest season of Drive to Survive.

In the penultimate episode of the seventh season of Netflix’s hit F1 documentary series, which released 7 March, the moment Doohan is informed that he has a race seat for 2025 is captured.

Doohan is told he will be replacing the Haas-bound Esteban Ocon for 2025 by Alpine advisor Briatore in the Italian’s office at Enstone.

“You need to be mentally very, very strong. Serious commitment for the job is what you need to be doing,” Briatore tells Doohan in ‘Under New Management’.

“Everybody believes they have the magic car, driving along and you guys are relaxed, smoking a cigarette in the car. This is not happening.

“No more kid shit, you know? No more nyeh-nyeh-nyeh-nyeh. Now, Jesus Christ, you need to be in the top.

“Now I want you to be one of the racing drivers with Alpine,” which is met with a smile by Doohan.

However, the grin quickly fades when Briatore immediately follows that up with: “The future of the Jack, I control you every millimetre.”

Doohan replaced Ocon to make his premature F1 debut with Alpine at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, where he finished 15th.

The 22-year-old Australian already finds himself under pressure to retain his seat following Alpine’s decision to sign the highly-rated Franco Colapinto as one of their reserve drivers.

Colapinto, who starred as a replacement for Logan Sargeant at Williams during the back end of 2024, has been heavily linked with an Alpine race seat in 2025.

Speculation continues to swirl suggesting that Doohan could be dropped after just a handful of races this season.

Speaking of Colapinto, Briatore has said: "Franco for me is one of the best young, quick drivers for the future.”

Doohan’s punchy response at F175

Doohan fielded questions from journalists on the subject at the recent F175 launch in London.

Asked whether Alpine hiring Colapinto undermined his position at the team, Doohan snapped back: “Is that a question?

“I was a 21-year-old reserve last year with a long-term contract. But no, I don't. Maybe I should? I don't know. I don't really understand that as a question, but yeah, definitely not.”

Doohan added: I've been told he's a reserve driver. And I think, regardless, you're one of 20 Formula 1 drivers in the world.

“I know when I was a go-karter, in Formula 3, Formula 2 – I would do anything to be in Formula 1 and sacrifice everything.

"So, [whether] it's someone inside the team, outside the team, anyone that's performing well, you're always going to have pressure on your shoulders because you're in such a cut-throat sport.

“But whatever pressure there may be, I look forward to enjoying that, embracing it and just enjoying my Formula 1 season.”