Route back into F1 mooted for Sergio Perez

The 2025 F1 season is set to kick off without Sergio Perez.

The experienced driver is without a seat in the 2025 F1 driver line-up after being ditched by Red Bull.

Perez spent the past two years under increasing pressure and, after his lack of points contributed to Red Bull losing the constructors’ championship, they opted to make a change.

Liam Lawson replaces Perez, next to Max Verstappen, in the Red Bull for 2025.

However, Cadillac have been named as a sensible pathway back into Formula 1 for Perez.

“They are looking at an experienced figure,” Sky Sports’ Craig Slater reported.

“Sergio Perez might make sense as a [Central American] driver to go alongside an American driver to build it on the fanbase over there.

“People want to see him back in F1, and he wants to get back too.

“Valtteri Bottas might be an option too.

“Although, when I spoke to him, he said that he hasn’t had any talks.

“They can take their time.

“It will be finding their feet, over the first couple of years, for the Cadillac team.”

Cadillac will join in 2026 as an 11th team in F1.

They will initially be powered by Ferrari until evolving into a full works team by 2029.

American driver wanted by Cadillac F1

The American manufacturing powerhouse also wants a US driver for their F1 entry.

Currently, there are no Americans on the F1 grid after Logan Sargeant lost his Williams seat last year.

Mario Andretti, the ex-F1 champion involved in the Cadillac project, has admitted they want to hire an American.

Slater reported: “I spoke to him at the F1 launch event and he said: ‘The aim is to have an American driver, and an experienced driver alongside them’.

“Colton Herta is a name that has been spoken about.

“Andretti has admitted that, in terms of being the American driver for Cadillac, he is a good bet.

“He’s 24 years of age, he has won multiple races in IndyCar.

“He hasn’t yet got the superlicense points to jump into that seat but he’s in a good position to jump into that seat.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

