Max Verstappen "quite surprised" with P3 after Red Bull’s tough start

Max Verstappen says he did not expect to qualify so high for the F1 season-opening Australian Grand Prix after Red Bull’s difficult start to the weekend.

Red Bull appeared to be on the back foot after Friday practice with both Verstappen, who had already ruled out his team’s chances of victory, and new teammate Liam Lawson struggling with handling issues in the RB21.

But Red Bull made improvements overnight, enabling Verstappen to be a contender in qualifying. The Dutchman set the early pace in Q3 but was usurped by the McLaren pair as he ended up 0.385s adrift in third.

Given how much Red Bull had struggled throughout practice in Melbourne, Verstappen, who is seeking a fifth straight world title in 2025, was delighted to secure a second-row starting spot in third.

"We had a bit of a tough start. This has never really been a good track to us I think as well, so it took a bit of time to understand how we can improve the situation, and we did that today,” Verstappen said.

"I'm quite surprised to be sitting here [in the press conference] after yesterday! I felt confident. I felt at one with the car.

“Of course, clearly it was lacking a bit of pace, but overall, happy with the laps in qualifying. Tried to really extract everything, tyres are quite sensitive as well with all these high-speed corners but I’m happy to be here."

How did Red Bull bounce back?

Verstappen was in contention for pole position in Melbourne

Verstappen added: "We were just trying to fine-tune the balance, and the car just came alive a little bit more. Yesterday, in general, it was quite OK to drive because it was too slow.

"Today it was a little bit faster, but clearly still not fast enough. But still, to be ahead of Ferrari and Mercedes I think is good for us.”

Asked what his expectations are for the race, which could be hit by wet weather, Verstappen replied: “I don't expect like any kind of miracles about it, I think it [the long run pace] is OK.

“But I think it's not on the same level [as the McLarens]. I'll just do my best to see what happens tomorrow.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner praised the turnaround from his side.

“That’s very decent. To be honest with you, after Bahrain, that’s about what we expected. That’s what we saw there,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“Well done to McLaren on both drivers putting in that last lap.

“I think we’ve got a good, solid platform from which to work from for the season ahead. We’re not optimal with the car yet.

“They [McLaren] are identical up to Turn 11, we lose a bit in the last couple of corners so I think we’ve got a lot to go at there.

“It was a good effort from the team yesterday. The drivers weren’t happy with the balance. We improved the car a lot today.”

On the other side of the garage, Lawson endured a messy qualifying debut for Red Bull and will start 18th after being eliminated in Q1.