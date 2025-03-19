P45 warning to Liam Lawson; Red Bull don't "do cuddles”

Liam Lawson has been given a stark reminder of his bleak fate if he allows errors to creep in.

Red Bull’s Lawson spent most of the season-opening F1 Australian Grand Prix on the back foot, before he crashed out of the race.

It was a drab debut for Red Bull’s main team after his promotion from their sister outfit last season.

Lawson will have a quick chance to make amends because the second round of 2025 is this weekend at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

“Liam Lawson of Red Bull, in particular, will be very happy that we head immediately into another race week so that he can hopefully park the misery and errors he endured in Melbourne and put them right,” Martin Brundle wrote for Sky Sports.

“That team doesn't do cuddles and reassuring words, and nor should they at this level.

“P45s are more their thing if you can't keep Max Verstappen at least in view from time to time.”

Liam Lawson can make an impression at F1 Chinese GP

Liam Lawson

Lawson impressed in his 11 previous grands prix, over the past two seasons, with Red Bull’s sister team.

He was an adept replacement for Daniel Ricciardo - at first temporarily, then permanently.

Lawson got the nod to partner Verstappen in the top team when they decide to axe the underperforming Sergio Perez.

But Lawson will know that his main role this season is to provide a points-scoring foil for Verstappen, who will aim for a fifth drivers’ title in a row.

Red Bull conceded the constructors’ championship to McLaren last year, in part because Perez was unable to contribute any points.

So Lawson’s drab first round in Australia was not ideal for him.

He had never previously driven at Albert Park and, after being significantly off Verstappen’s pace in practice, he missed a session due to a power unit problem.

He was then eliminated in Q1 after a poor run, he started the grand prix from the pitlane, and was battling at the back until his efforts ended prematurely with a crash.

He will not expect much sympathy from Red Bull whose standards are sky-high.

His replacement at Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar, was labelled “embarrassing” by Helmut Marko for crying when he crashed out on the formation lap.

Red Bull have axed multiple under-performing drivers but Lawson can deliver a reminder of his talents in China this weekend.