Lando Norris shrugs off ‘tougher’ flexi-wing tests: “We don’t have to change anything”

Lando Norris has dismissed suggestions that the FIA’s stricter flexi-wing tests introduced at this weekend’s F1 Chinese Grand Prix are targeted at McLaren.

Flexible front and rear wings have been a focus for F1’s governing body since the end of last year.

More stringent testing was initially planned for the Spanish Grand Prix, round nine of the 2025 championship.

At least for the upper rear wing, this ‘tougher’ test will now take place in China.

The test aims to monitor how much teams’ wings may flex under load.

The existing test involves placing 75kg of vertical load on the rear wing, which is not allowed to move by more than 2mm.

For the new test in Shanghai, the limit has been reduced to just 0.5mm - with a tolerance of 0.25mm due to the short turnaround time.

Red Bull have suspected that McLaren and Ferrari have attempted to circumvent the rules to find a performance advantage.

However, Norris dismissed claims that the stricter testing would impact McLaren, stating that “we don’t have to change anything”.

“Nope. We don’t have to change anything. Ours was fine. In fact, ours was too good,” Norris said in the FIA press conference in Shanghai.

“We are probably not pushing the limits enough, honestly. No, already, if this technical directive was applied for last weekend we’d also be fine so it’s not directed at us it seems.

“It’s directed at other teams which probably means we need to push it a little bit more.”

Norris wants improvements from McLaren

Norris kickstarted his F1 title bid in perfect fashion with a dominant display at the season-opener in Melbourne.

McLaren were 0.3s ahead of nearest rival Max Verstappen in qualifying at Albert Park.

By the midway point of the race, they were running 15 seconds clear of the Dutchman.

Despite a strong start to the year, Norris conceded that the MCL39 is “difficult to drive” and that further improvements are still needed.

“I think as a driver you are always at the limit of your car and what your car can do. So you always look at places to improve. I am also looking at things I can do better. My start was good. Was it perfect? No. It was clear where I lost some of my performance in the launch,” Norris added.

“From a car point of view, the car is doing and performing well but it’s still extremely difficult to drive. We know in certain conditions like in the wettest conditions that Max was just as quick as us. In the dry conditions we were a bit better. So making the car a little bit more predictable and little bit more comfortable.

“It’s at a good point. I can’t complain. It’s at a good level but between Oscar and myself that we both comment on which gives the guys and girls back in the factory a clear direction on what we want to improve. Yes, the car’s great but we always want more.”