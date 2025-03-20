Lando Norris shrugs off ‘tougher’ flexi-wing tests: “We don’t have to change anything”

Lando Norris sends ominous message to McLaren's rivals

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has dismissed suggestions that the FIA’s stricter flexi-wing tests introduced at this weekend’s F1 Chinese Grand Prix are targeted at McLaren.

Flexible front and rear wings have been a focus for F1’s governing body since the end of last year.

More stringent testing was initially planned for the Spanish Grand Prix, round nine of the 2025 championship.

At least for the upper rear wing, this ‘tougher’ test will now take place in China.

The test aims to monitor how much teams’ wings may flex under load.

The existing test involves placing 75kg of vertical load on the rear wing, which is not allowed to move by more than 2mm.

For the new test in Shanghai, the limit has been reduced to just 0.5mm - with a tolerance of 0.25mm due to the short turnaround time.

Red Bull have suspected that McLaren and Ferrari have attempted to circumvent the rules to find a performance advantage.

However, Norris dismissed claims that the stricter testing would impact McLaren, stating that “we don’t have to change anything”.

“Nope. We don’t have to change anything. Ours was fine. In fact, ours was too good,” Norris said in the FIA press conference in Shanghai.

“We are probably not pushing the limits enough, honestly. No, already, if this technical directive was applied for last weekend we’d also be fine so it’s not directed at us it seems.

“It’s directed at other teams which probably means we need to push it a little bit more.”

Norris wants improvements from McLaren

Norris kickstarted his F1 title bid in perfect fashion with a dominant display at the season-opener in Melbourne.

McLaren were 0.3s ahead of nearest rival Max Verstappen in qualifying at Albert Park.

By the midway point of the race, they were running 15 seconds clear of the Dutchman.

Despite a strong start to the year, Norris conceded that the MCL39 is “difficult to drive” and that further improvements are still needed.

“I think as a driver you are always at the limit of your car and what your car can do. So you always look at places to improve. I am also looking at things I can do better. My start was good. Was it perfect? No. It was clear where I lost some of my performance in the launch,” Norris added.

“From a car point of view, the car is doing and performing well but it’s still extremely difficult to drive. We know in certain conditions like in the wettest conditions that Max was just as quick as us. In the dry conditions we were a bit better. So making the car a little bit more predictable and little bit more comfortable.

“It’s at a good point. I can’t complain. It’s at a good level but between Oscar and myself that we both comment on which gives the guys and girls back in the factory a clear direction on what we want to improve. Yes, the car’s great but we always want more.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Fernando Alonso addresses Australia recovery vehicle concerns: “It was under control”
Isack Hadjar's RB is recovered
MotoGP News
15m ago
Marc Marquez doesn’t back Aprilia’s Jorge Martin MotoGP test proposal for 2025
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
32m ago
Yuki Tsunoda responds to Zak Brown’s Red Bull “strange driver choices” comment
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
53m ago
Lando Norris shrugs off ‘tougher’ flexi-wing tests: “We don’t have to change anything”
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin provides first indication of a comeback date
Jorge Martin

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Isack Hadjar reveals Lewis Hamilton text after heartbreaking Australia shunt
Isack Hadjar
Moto2 News
14h ago
Former World Champion heaps “most dominant” praise on Jake Dixon
Jake Dixon, 2025 Moto2 Argentinian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
15h ago
Three problems Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari must fix at F1 Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult Ferrari debut
RR News
15h ago
Isle of Man TT makes decision about Red Arrows
Red Arrows
F1 News
15h ago
Red Bull driver swap speculation after “unusual” decision
Yuki Tsunoda